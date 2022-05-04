Mia Maro murder: Father of Tinley Park high school student charged in teen's death

A Tinley Park man has been charged in the murder of his 17-year-old daughter whose body was found Sunday in their suburban home.

Mohammed Almaru, 42, was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., Tinley Park police responded to a call of a possible death investigation at 7806 West 167th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Mia Maro deceased in a lower level of the house with bruises throughout her body.

"It’s tragic," Tinley Park Police Chief Matthew Walsh told reporters Wednesday. "A kid who was getting ready to get out of high school, go to prom and get on with her life. And now it’s not going to happen."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Police say they also found Almaru near his daughter's body with self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat. Officers say the father had ingested pills and was taken to Christ Hospital where he was stabilized.

Almaru was intubated at the hospital and police say officers could not question him until late Monday afternoon. The father was still hospitalized on Wednesday receiving treatment.

He would not be appearing in court, Walsh said. However, a judge denied bail for Almaru on Wednesday.

Mohammed Almaru | Tinley Park Police Department

It’s still unclear what led Almaru to allegedly beat his daughter to death. There were no other witnesses and Almaru has been uncooperative with police, Walsh said.

Maro was a senior at Victor J. Andrew High School and was set to graduate in a few weeks.

"On behalf of the entire Village of Tinley Park, I’d like to offer my sincerest condolences to everyone who knew and loved Mia," Mayor Michael Glotz said in a statement. "By all accounts she was a lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life that she will now never get to fulfill. To her family, friends and fellow students at Andrew High School, we mourn her passing with you."

The family had lived in the southwest suburban home for around four years, Walsh said. Police had never been called to the home before for a domestic disturbance.

Neighbor Andrew Brecia said he saw and heard commotion coming from Maro’s older brother that alerted him something was wrong.

"It was just shocking. I was listening to music and heard the commotion outside. I looked out and saw the family outside running up to the house," Brecia said. "A lot of expletives, what was going on, what happened. How did this happen. Why? Clearly distraught, very heartbroken in that moment."

Tinley Park home where Mia Maro was found deceased.

In a message released to the school community on Monday, Dr. Abir Othman, principal at Andrew High School, offered her condolences to Maro's family.

"Today is a very sad day for the Andrew High School Community as we grieve the loss of senior student Mia Maro," Othman said. "We extend our condolences to Mia’s family and ask that everyone keep Mia in their thoughts and prayers."

Advertisement

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.