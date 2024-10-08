Micah Grady: Search underway for missing Chicago woman with autism

The Brief Micah Grady, 18, has been missing since Monday morning after leaving her home. Grady, who is autistic and has communication difficulties, missed her school bus. Her family and police are searching for her, urging the public to report any sightings.



The search continues for an 18-year-old with autism who went missing in Chicago on Monday.

Micah Grady was last seen near her home at LeClaire and Washington around 7 a.m. after missing her school bus. Concern is growing because Grady, a senior at Vaughn Occupational High School, has communication difficulties and may struggle to ask for help if lost or in trouble.

Her father, Germaine Pullen, is desperate for answers. Pullen explained that Grady left the house before her sister could give her a ride to school, and her phone now goes straight to voicemail.

"I drove probably nine hours in and out. Five miles each way, and I couldn't find anything based on what I was doing. You know, me, my brother and my sister, we all took the shot and tried to go find her. I had other people on the ground looking for her as well, so. Micah is the type who don't hang out. She goes to school and comes home," Pullen said.

Grady was last seen wearing black jogging pants, black gym shoes, and a pink jacket. She also has curly hair.

Chicago police say they are actively searching for her, and her family has been canvassing the North Austin neighborhood and other parts of the city.

Anyone with information about Grady’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately.