Michael King Jr.: Chicago police search for missing 19-year-old last seen in Evanston

The Brief Chicago police are asking for the public’s help finding 19-year-old Michael King Jr. He was last seen Friday in Evanston. King has several medical conditions and may have trouble communicating with others.



A 19-year-old Chicago man with multiple medical conditions has been reported missing after last being seen Friday in Evanston, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said Michael King Jr. was last seen in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue in Evanston on or about Nov. 7. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and Nike gym shoes.

Michael King Jr. | CPD

King is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he has autism, a behavioral disorder, depression, and schizophrenia, and has been known to experience suicidal thoughts. They added that he may have difficulty communicating or understanding others.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees King or knows where he might be is urged to call 911 or contact the Area Four Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.