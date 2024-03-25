Michael Nadalin: Missing Indiana boy believed to be in extreme danger, police say

Police in Indiana are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Michael Nadalin was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on Monday in Brownsburg. He was wearing a white Super Mario Bros. t-shirt, a blue undershirt and gray sweatpants.

According to police, Michael was last seen with 33-year-old Chloe Sauerwald. She was driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with the Indiana license plate BOE774.

Michael Nadalin and Chloe Sauerwald

Michael is just under 4-feet tall and weighs 36 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. Chloe is just over 5-feet tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Michael is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 317-839-8700, or call 911.