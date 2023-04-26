Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Avenue bridge undergoing emergency repairs that will impact evening commute

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 5:30PM
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Michigan Avenue bridge undergoing emergency repairs

The Michigan Avenue Bridge was undergoing emergency repairs Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO - The Michigan Avenue Bridge was undergoing emergency repairs Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, the repairs will impact the evening rush period.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Northbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane for several hours. 

CDOT did not provide additional details on what type of emergency repairs needed to be done. 