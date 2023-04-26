Michigan Avenue bridge undergoing emergency repairs that will impact evening commute
CHICAGO - The Michigan Avenue Bridge was undergoing emergency repairs Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, the repairs will impact the evening rush period.
Northbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane for several hours.
CDOT did not provide additional details on what type of emergency repairs needed to be done.