Woman crashes into median on Michigan Avenue after losing control of car

A woman was injured after crashing her vehicle into a median on Michigan Avenue on the Near North Side Wednesday night.

At about 11:34 p.m., a woman was driving a black two-door vehicle in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle and struck the center median, police said.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

Citations were issued. No other information was provided by police.