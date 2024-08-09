Car blows red light on Michigan Avenue, crashes into SUV and knocks down light pole

A car ran a red light and crashed into an SUV before knocking down a light pole on Michigan Avenue Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the sedan blew through a red light on Lake Street and crashed into a Lincoln SUV that was going north through the Michigan Avenue intersection.

The SUV then struck a light pole at the intersection, knocking it to the ground.

The driver of the sedan ran away from the scene and the passengers of the SUV refused treatment.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.