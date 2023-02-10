Michigan man traveled to Chicago area to meet minor for sex: police

article

A Michigan man was charged with traveling to the Chicagoland area to meet a minor for a sex.

Kyle Conner, 36, of Ferndale, Mich. was arrested on Thursday after communicating with an undercover detective from the Lake County Sheriff's Office who was posing as a girl under 15 for several weeks.

During the conversations, Conner asked the "child" for nude images of herself and also sent her sexually explicit images of himself. Conner made plans to meet the "girl" for a sexual encounter on Thursday while he was in the area working at a convention.

Connor drove to meet the "child" and instead was met by detectives.

He faces three felonies charges for indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, and distributing harmful material.

Connor's first court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning.