Middle school teacher investigated for quiz question referring to Trump as ‘idiot’

A Florida middle school teacher is under investigation after giving students a multiple-choice question about President Donald Trump that referred to him as an “idiot,” according to reports.

The incident happened at Watson B. Duncan Middle School, which serves students in grades sixth through eighth, located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The quiz gave multiple choice answers to the question, “45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot” with the possible answers as Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon or Jimmy Carter, according to WPTV-TV.

Trump, who became known as a real estate mogul prior to being elected, officially took office in 2017.

One of the students showed the quiz question to a parent, who in turn went to school administrators about it, according to WPTV.

The Palm Beach County School District said the teacher was reassigned and an investigation was underway.

The school’s principal also sent a letter to parents on Wednesday regarding the incident:

"A question on a quiz given by your child's Computer Applications teacher yesterday was brought to my attention this morning. The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher. An investigation is now underway, and the teacher has been reassigned during this process. Because this is an open inquiry, I am not at liberty to share any additional details with you at this point. I apologize for this incident, and for the offensive verbiage used in the question. Thank you for your patience, and your continued support of Watson B. Duncan Middle School."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.