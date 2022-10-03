Midterm Elections: Cook County to vote on property tax hike

We're counting down to the midterm elections by taking a look at what's on your ballot.

In Cook County, voters are being asked to "OK" a property tax hike to expand the forest preserves.

The referendum asks property owners to pay about $1.50 more in property tax monthly — that is about $20 a year.

The money would be used to support and grow the county's forest preserves by 3,000 acres.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The additional funds will also benefit the Chicago Botanic Garden and Brookfield Zoo.

Meanwhile, Illinois voters will also have to make a choice on a workers’ rights amendment. The measure would add a section to the state Bill of Rights, essentially giving workers the "fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively."

It would also forbid any law that interferes with that ability.

While early voting has already begun in parts of Illinois, Chicago will open its polls this Friday.

Suburban Cook County residents can vote early in-person starting October 12.

Election day is November 8.