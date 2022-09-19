Midterms just 7 weeks away with control of Congress on the line

The Midterm Elections are just seven weeks away and candidates are trying to energize voters to head to the polls in November.

Control of Congress is on the line, and polls show the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling has turned things into a total toss-up.

A new NBC News poll found six in ten voters disapprove of the high court's decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade — a sign Republicans may not get the red wave they had hoped for.

The economy and inflation are also weighing on the minds of voters.

The U.S. economy would likely slow down if the Federal Reserve does raise interest rates by up to a full percentage point on Wednesday. President Biden seems to be arguing that's not necessary to tame inflation.

"We're in a position where for the last several months, it hasn't spiked. It is just barely. It's been basically even," Biden said.

"It doesn't matter if you're a Republican or a Democrat, you're white or Black, you're rich or poor. High inflation hurts everybody," said Florida Congressman Byron Donalds (R).

The White House is painfully aware that recent voter opinion surveys show Republicans with a big, double-digit lead when it comes to dealing with the economy, even as Democrats make their pitch that inflation is coming under control.

"We're seeing progress with three straight months of decline in gas prices. We're seeing progress with the president's leadership in Ukraine to get the embargo for wheat exports, which will bring down food prices both here and abroad," said Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D).

The Federal Reserve board meets Wednesday. Chairman Jay Powell has warned that there will be pain for Americans caused by interest rate raises to come.