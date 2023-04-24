Midway unveils new restaurant 'The Orange Line'

Travelers through Midway Airport have a new refueling option, and it is named after one of the ways people get to and from the Southwest Side airfield.

A Monday ribbon cutting ceremony welcoming "The Orange Line" restaurant marked further progress on Midway's concessions redevelopment program, which so far has seen more than 30 new food, service, and retail offerings.

"Through the city's racial equity action plan the airport employment guidebook and more than 20 annual career fairs and consistent community outreach the CDA does an outstanding job of connecting Chicago residents to opportunities at O'Hare and Midway. The concession redevelopment program and the opening of the orange line restaurant are great examples of these efforts," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The concessions' transformation began in 2017.

When complete, it will expand the space for vendors from 44,000 to 70,000 square feet.