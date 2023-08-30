Midwest’s tallest pendulum thrill ride; Six Flags to debut Sky Striker
GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 30 the Midwest’s tallest pendulum thrill ride, Sky Striker, will debut in spring 2024.
A news release says the thrill ride will be 17 stories tall and have a massive swinging disk that will reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour as it glides back and forth, higher and higher to give riders a breathtaking view of the park’s skyline.
Sky Striker is scheduled to be built in the County Fair section of the park.
