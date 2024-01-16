Migrant staying in Chicago allegedly stole $3K in merchandise, cut off ICE electronic monitoring device

article

An Ecuadorian migrant staying in Chicago is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from retail stores as well as cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

Jaime Ubaldo Obando-Andrade, 32, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

At about 7:37 p.m., Saturday, Oak Brook police officers responded to a call of a retail theft at the Macy's store, located at 1 Oakbrook Center.

According to prosecutors, Obando-Andrade allegedly entered the store and put on a jacket that had an approximate value of $396 and then left the store without paying for it.

A Loss Prevention officer confronted Obando-Andrade in the vestibule of the store, where he remained until Oak Brook officers arrived and arrested him.

While searching Obando-Andrade's vehicle, officers allegedly located about $3,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise along with rolls of tinfoil.

Additionally, officers found an ICE electronic monitoring device that Obando-Andrade allegedly cut off and a fake Washington driver's license.

"With the new year, our mission to protect DuPage County businesses and patrons remains the same," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Contrary to popular belief, retail theft is not a victimless crime and has a far-reaching effect on the entire community. It is very simple, if you steal in DuPage County you will be apprehended, charged and prosecuted."

On Tuesday, a judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for Obando-Andrade.