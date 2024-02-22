Migrant told Chicago police he'd attack officer to return to Venezuela: 'Whatever it takes'

A migrant was cited earlier this month after allegedly trespassing at O'Hare International Airport.

Dhian Gomez-Mendoza, 29, was cited on Feb. 7 with criminal trespass to state land.

According to an arrest report obtained by FOX 32 Chicago, officers responded to the lower level of Terminal 3 at O'Hare Airport for a complaint of a person causing a disturbance.

Upon arrival, responding officers located Gomez-Mendoza, who was allegedly screaming and yelling while running in and out of the terminal.

The officers approached Gomez-Mendoza, at which time he fell to his knees with his hands in the air. Officers told him that he needed to leave, but he allegedly refused. At that time, Gomez-Mendoza was placed under arrest.

Additionally, the arrest report stated that Gomez-Mendoza was warned numerous times by Spanish-speaking officers that signs are posted that state that entry is prohibited unless you are a passenger, employee or there on legitimate business.

Gomez-Mendoza allegedly told police that he wants to go back to Venezuela and will "do whatever that takes," even if that means "beating up a police officer or hurting a civilian."

Gomez-Mendoza is scheduled to appear in the Circuit Court of Cook County at 5555 W. Grand on March 18.