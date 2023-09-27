Migrant Crisis Solutions: Advocates propose shelter at former Illinois government building

Community organizations across Cook County and the city of Chicago have come together to take on the migrant crisis.

They say they don't want spending on the migrants to cause residents' taxes to increase.

The Chicago and Cook County Coalition for Humane Migration Management is calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to personally ask President Joe Biden for $300 million in federal money to move the migrants to more suitable shelters, considering winter is coming soon.

"We come not only with the challenge of Mr. Johnson and Ms. Preckwinkle's policies, but we come with solutions and here it is. Here, ladies and gentlemen is the former Illinois Government Building called the Thompson Center. It is 425,000 square feet, and it's right across from City Hall and the county building where Johnson and Preckwinkle's offices are," said Roger Romanelli, Volunteer Coordinator from Hillside Neighbors Volunteers.

Romanelli appealed to Google, which bought that building last year for $105 million, to lease the building to the city and county to make a safe migrant center.