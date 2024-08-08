Undocumented immigrant charged with sexually assaulting minor 'should not be in the country': sheriff

article

An undocumented immigrant was charged with sexually assaulting a child Tuesday in unincorporated Bourbonnais.

Juan C. Alvizar, 38, allegedly sexually assaulted a child Tuesday evening, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and criminal sexual assault.

"Although we want to make every effort possible to maintain the privacy to the victim in this particular case, I think it’s vitally important to the residents of Kankakee County to understand that this heinous act was completely avoidable based solely on the fact that this offender should not be in the country," Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in a statement.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer for Alvizar based on his illegal status.

Alvizar is in custody at the Jerome Combs Detention Center. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.