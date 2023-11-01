Chicago City Council to debate proposed migrant tent at former Jewel Osco on Far South Side

After Far South Side residents voiced their concerns, Chicago City Council plans to vote on Mayor Johnson's plan for a migrant "tent city" at a former Jewel Osco.

Chicago just got its first snow of the season and migrants are still being housed in tents outside police stations across the city.

The proposed winterized camp would be set up near the West Pullman neighborhood at 115th Street and Halsted.

Last month, 21st Ward Alderman Ronnie Mosley held a meeting on the issue and residents made their distaste for the mayor's solution known.

"How can you come into a community and dump people into a community like this, this is not fair," said community member Annette Cain at the September meeting.

The City Council is expected to reach a decision about the migrant shelter placement at Wednesday's regular meeting.