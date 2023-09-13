South Side residents meet to discuss Johnson's plan to house migrants in tents

South Side residents will get a chance to voice their opinions about temporary shelter plans for migrants.

There will be a community meeting held to address Mayor Brandon Johnson's plan to house asylum seekers in tents in the 21st Ward.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Sheldon Heights Church of Christ near Halsted and 114th Street.

Johnson plans to set up tents in the parking lot of the former Jewel Osco at 115th and Halsted in Roseland to house more migrants in the city.

The mayor revealed that several sites across the city have been identified for the creation of "tent cities" to shelter migrants during the winter months. These sites will be winterized to ensure the comfort and safety of those seeking asylum.

Chicago’s migrant crisis will have cost taxpayers more than a quarter of a billion dollars by Dec. 31, Johnson told City Council members Friday.