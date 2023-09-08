Chicago mayor unveils plan for city's migrant crisis

As Chicago's migrant crisis reaches a critical juncture, Mayor Brandon Johnson has outlined a plan to address the issue of over 1,500 migrants currently seeking refuge within Chicago police stations.

The mayor revealed that several sites across the city have been identified for the creation of "tent cities" to shelter migrants during the winter months. These sites will be winterized to ensure the comfort and safety of those seeking asylum.

When pressed for specific locations, Mayor Johnson refrained from providing details, emphasizing the humanitarian nature of the crisis.

"Since taking office, we've seen a significant increase in buses arriving in Chicago, along with the establishment of numerous shelters. This is undoubtedly a humanitarian endeavor," stated Mayor Johnson.

Senator Dick Durbin echoed these sentiments and criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott for treating asylum seekers as political pawns.

"We find ourselves in this situation because one governor decided to use human beings to make a political statement," said Senator Durbin.

The mayor's plan aims to provide compassionate solutions to the ongoing migrant crisis in the city.