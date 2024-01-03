Migrants in Chicago: New intake center, shelter to open this month

A new intake center and migrant shelter site are set to launch in Chicago this month.

Illinois' new intake center will be co-located with Chicago's bus landing zone. Six heated tents are now under construction at the site and will be opening in the coming weeks.

With the new intake center, the state plans to increase staffing and services, aiming to potentially decrease the number of newcomers in need of shelter by 10 percent, according to available data.

While work continues on the 220-person shelter located in Little Village, the state is also partnering with New Life Centers to operate a temporary shelter at a Chicago hotel. This initiative aims to assist families who arrived during the recent surge around the holidays.

Those staying at the temporary shelter will then transition to the Little Village shelter, which is expected to open this month. The need for the temporary hotel shelter arose when over 60 buses were sent to Illinois from Texas between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 — with nearly 2,500 new arrivals.

In December, the state, in partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, announced a $4 million investment to supply meals for asylum seekers at City of Chicago shelter sites until the year's end. However, owing to procurement delays faced by the city, the state prolonged its shelter-food contract until Jan. 15, incurring an extra cost of $2 million.

As of Jan. 15, the city will take over the responsibility of providing meals to asylum seekers at its shelters.

"The State is determined to use its limited resources as efficiently as possible, helping asylum seekers settle in Illinois and achieve independence," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. "We will continue to ensure that they are met with dignity and compassion, while we call for increased coordination and funding from the federal government to provide a federal solution to this federal challenge."

The state says it continues to work with Chicago officials as the border sees a significant increase in arrivals, many of whom are making their way to Illinois.