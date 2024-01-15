Expand / Collapse search
No buses from southern border expected to arrive in Chicago for second consecutive day

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Migrants in Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

No migrant buses expected in Chicago on Monday

No buses from the southern border are expected to arrive in Chicago on Monday for the second consecutive day.

CHICAGO - No buses from the southern border are expected to arrive in Chicago on Monday for the second consecutive day.

This development follows a letter sent by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, urging a halt to drop-offs over the weekend due to the winter storm.

 In response, Abbott informed the governor that Texas will continue sending migrants until the president secures the border.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson was scheduled to hold a meeting with other local mayors to discuss the migrant situation in the area. 

However, due to the weather, the meeting is now postponed until Wednesday. 

During the meeting, mayors are anticipated to discuss strategies to address the influx of new arrivals, including topics such as bus ordinances, which many suburbs have adopted in recent weeks following unscheduled bus arrivals.