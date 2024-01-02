Mike Madigan's corruption trial delayed until fall

The corruption trial for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has been delayed until the fall.

Madigan, who is facing 23 corruption charges, was scheduled to go to trial in April. However, he and a co-defendant requested a delay, which was granted Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors strongly opposed the request, highlighting that Madigan was indicted almost two years ago and that they are prepared for an expeditious trial.

The indictment accuses Madigan of reaping the benefits of private legal work that was illegally steered to his law firm, among other things. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Following the news of the delay, House Minority Leader Tony McCombie issued the following statement:

"It is disappointing to wait for justice to be served to Mike Madigan and his corrupt associates. Speaker Welch and Democratic leaders: Pass ethics reform now."

Meanwhile, there are calls to remove a portrait of Madigan displayed in Springfield.

Illinois lawmaker Representative Ryan Spain of Peoria is sponsoring a resolution advocating for the removal of Madigan's portrait from the Capitol Building.

Currently, the Capitol features oil paintings of six past speakers, but in light of the recent indictments, Spain is pushing for Madigan's portrait to be taken down.