Mike Madigan trial: Secret wiretap calls played in court

The Brief Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is on trial, facing 23 felony charges, including racketeering, bribery, wire fraud, and extortion. FBI wiretap recordings played for the jury captured Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain using coded language and directing associates. The trial is still in the early stages, with dozens of witnesses expected.



The trial for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continued into its fourth day on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors called FBI Agent Ryan McDonald to the stand, who is currently being cross-examined.

Wiretap recordings were played for the jury, featuring conversations between Madigan, his confidante and co-defendant Michael McClain, secretaries, and other associates.

Madigan and McClain face 23 felony counts, including racketeering, bribery, wire fraud, and extortion.

In the secretly recorded calls, directions were given to refer to Madigan not as "the speaker" but as "our friend."

Madigan is heard asking others to handle tasks on his behalf, and in one instance, McClain instructed Madigan's assistant to "throw away" a note.

The trial is still in its early stages, with dozens of witnesses expected to testify.

Friday marks the end of the first week of what is expected to be an 11-week trial.