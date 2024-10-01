Milk Bar, famed dessert shop, to open new Chicago location

The Brief Milk Bar is opening its first Chicago location this fall in the Fulton Market District at The Hoxton hotel. The shop will feature its full dessert menu along with Chicago-specific treats and marks the brand's first partnership with Boka Restaurant Group



Milk Bar, a treasured dessert shop based in New York City, is opening a new Chicago location this fall.

The shop will be located on the first floor of The Hoxton, 200 N. Green St., in the Fulton Market District. An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

In addition to bringing its full menu of desserts, ranging from pies, cookies and ice cream, Milk Bar will also have Chicago-specific treats, including a Hot Dog Bomb and an upcoming cookie collaboration with a "Chicago institution."

"I am a midwesterner by birth and Chicago has long been one of my favorite cities to visit. Food, culture, sports, and art - the city is teeming with real people doing real things their way: creatively, honestly, and inspiringly," Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi said in a statement. "We promise to show up with passion, enthusiasm, and care, serving delicious cookies, cake, pie and ice cream early in the morning until late at night. Chicago, we can't wait to show up for you; we can't wait to call you home."

Milk Bar Chicago will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekends. Their menu will also be available via delivery services such as DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Milk Bar

Milk Bar, which was founded in 2008, has a dozen locations in cities such as Los Angeles, Boston and Washington D.C. The new opening marks Milk Bar's first partnership with Boka Restaurant group.

For more information, head over to their website.