Millions of dollars worth of stolen goods recovered from storage units in Chicago

Thousands of stolen goods were recovered from several storage units in Chicago, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday.

This is the first major bust from the Organized Retail Crime Task Force spearheaded by the Attorney General's office.

"The stolen merchandise recovered by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force includes tens of thousands of products worth millions of dollars, and I appreciate the cooperation of our partners in law enforcement and retail as we continue to investigate this massive theft," Raoul said. "Organized retail theft is about more than lost revenue and stolen products. Frequently, the criminal enterprises behind these crimes are connected to other crimes, such as the drug trade and human trafficking. I am committed to identifying the perpetrators behind this and other organized retail crimes in Illinois."

Law enforcement executed search warrants at eight storage units in two locations.

The units contained four semitrailers of merchandise, which included apparel, beauty products, furniture, food items and electronics.

The stolen goods are estimated to be worth millions of dollars, the AG's office said.

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force continues to investigate.