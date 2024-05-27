Dozens pay tribute to Milton Lee Olive III, the first Black Vietnam veteran awarded Medal of Honor

Veterans, friends, and family gathered in Chicago on Monday to honor Milton Lee Olive III, the first Black Vietnam veteran awarded America’s highest military decoration.

The tribute took place at a Near North Side park named in his honor. Olive, also known as "Skipper," grew up in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Olive joined the Army in 1964. Fifty-nine years ago, during the Vietnam War, he heroically threw himself onto a grenade, saving the lives of four of his comrades. Olive was just 18 years old, dying 16 days before his 19th birthday.

Milton Lee Olive III

One of the men he saved is still alive and continues to express gratitude for Olive's selfless act.

"He wonders today why Skipper saved his life? Because he didn't know him. And he said, ‘I was a racist. That's how we were raised in Texas.’ He said, ‘until Skipper saved my life.’ He keeps a picture of Skipper on his wall and says every morning he looks at the picture and asks, ‘Why me? Why am I saved? Why did you save my life?’" a speaker at the gathering shared.

In 1966, Olive was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor and also received a Purple Heart.