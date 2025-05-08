Mini buses carrying student athletes crash in NW Indiana; injuries reported

The Brief Two New Prairie United School Corporation mini buses carrying student athletes were involved in a four-vehicle crash Thursday in La Porte County. The crash happened around 3:16 p.m. at U.S. 20 and Fail Road and also involved a commercial vehicle and a box truck. Several people were hospitalized with unknown injuries; the incident remains under investigation.



Several people were injured Thursday afternoon when two mini school buses carrying student athletes were involved in a four-vehicle crash, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 3:16 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Fail Road.

Authorities said the vehicles involved included two New Prairie United School Corporation mini buses, a commercial motor vehicle and a single-axle box truck.

The mini buses were transporting members of a sports team, though additional details have not been released.

Those injured were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

What's next:

The crash is still under investigation. We'll bring more updates as they become available.