Mini buses carrying student athletes crash in NW Indiana; injuries reported
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - Several people were injured Thursday afternoon when two mini school buses carrying student athletes were involved in a four-vehicle crash, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
The crash occurred around 3:16 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Fail Road.
Authorities said the vehicles involved included two New Prairie United School Corporation mini buses, a commercial motor vehicle and a single-axle box truck.
The mini buses were transporting members of a sports team, though additional details have not been released.
Those injured were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.
What's next:
The crash is still under investigation. We'll bring more updates as they become available.