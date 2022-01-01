Minimum wage increases across Cook County

Minimum wage increased across Cook County Saturday morning.

Effective Jan. 1, the minimum wage for tipped workers increases to $7.20, in alignment with the Illinois State minimum wage. The minimum wage for non-tipped workers remains $13.00.

According to a news release, the updated "Notice to Employees" and "Frequently Asked Questions" documents are available here.

Employees who believe their employer is not paying the required minimum wage should first check to ensure the municipality where they work does not have a different minimum wage.

If the municipality has not opted out, employees can file a complaint with the Cook County Commission on Human Rights. Complaint forms and additional information can be found online.