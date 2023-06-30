Minimum wage increases in Chicago starting Saturday

Chicago's minimum wage will increase by 2.5 percent Saturday.

Workers across the city will make $15.80 per hour.

In most of Cook County, the wage will be raised to $13.70 for non-tipped workers and $8 for tipped workers.



"Cook County's minimum wage is based on the greatest among the federal wage, the Illinois state minimum wage and the county's calculation using the consumer price index," Executive Director of Cook County of Human Rights, Savanh Baker said.

If you have any questions you can call 311 or use the CHI 311 app.