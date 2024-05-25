Minivan-motorcycle crash in Woodstock: 2 critically wounded, 1 hospitalized

article

A crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle in Woodstock left two people with critical injuries and another driver hospitalized.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 176 and Dean Street.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said they were initially called for a downed motorcycle rider. When crews arrived, they found a crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle had occurred.

Two riders on the motorcycle – a man and a woman – were injured and one of them was unconscious, according to officials. CPR was performed on one of the riders and a medical helicopter was requested.

The male rider was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and the woman was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Both are reportedly in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters said the driver of the minivan had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

It's unknown what led to the crash and further details haven't been released. The investigation is ongoing.