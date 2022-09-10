Minor charged after stealing car, assaulting victim near Chicago's South Shore

A 15-year-old boy was charged after stealing a car, possibly two, near Chicago's South Shore and assaulting one of the victims.

Chicago police say the unnamed minor was arrested on Friday in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue moments after he attacked a 71-year-old man and stole his car.

Witnesses say they also saw the boy in a car reported stolen by a 70-year-old woman on Tuesday in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The offender was taken into custody and charged accordingly. No additional information is available at this time.