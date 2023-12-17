'Miracle on 63rd Street' event brings holiday cheer to Englewood families

"Miracle on 63rd Street" was back this year, providing Englewood families with hope, free gifts and lots of fun.

Xaviera Dobbins is a single mother of two. Her youngest son is 11-months-old.

She said her other son, 4-year-old Zavion, loved the toy he received at Sunday's event.

"This is a blessing to them because right now, I don't have nothing," said Dobbins.

More than 2,500 kids grabbed any gift they desired.

One young lady wanted a Barbie and another kid took home a brand-new football.

The event was coordinated by business owner Corie Luckett, of Englewood Branded.

"Kids learn through excitement. Toys provide that excitement and that's what we're able to do through 'Miracle on 63rd Street," said Luckett. Families came together at the event. There were live performances, basketball and free food.

With Christmas just one week away, many of the residents left with smiles. For more information on Englewood Branded, visit the company's website here.