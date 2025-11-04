Miramar Martinez shooting: Defense accuses federal agents of destroying key evidence

The Brief The defense for Miramar Martinez says the FBI repaired and therefore destroyed the SUV central to her shooting case. The court filing alleges federal agents are controlling the narrative by limiting photo evidence. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday at noon at the Dirksen courthouse.



A six-page motion from the defense of Miramar Martinez accuses federal agents of destroying crucial evidence by repairing the SUV involved in the shooting that left her hospitalized.

What we know:

The defense for 30-year-old Martinez filed the motion Tuesday, demanding a hearing over what it calls the government’s mishandling of key evidence.

Specifically, a 2015 Chevy Tahoe driven by a federal immigration agent. That same agent fired five shots at Martinez, injuring her, after the government claims she deliberately rammed the vehicle.

The SUV has since been repaired, raising concerns over the loss of potential physical evidence. Photos taken by the FBI, showing what the defense describes as minor scrapes and paint transfer, are now the only remaining documentation of the vehicle’s condition before it was moved 1,200 miles to Maine and fixed.

According to the filing, the government provided only two photos and small paint chips to the defense, which argues that federal agencies are trying to "control the narrative" surrounding the incident.

What's next:

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Dirksen federal courthouse.

The defense says it plans to "highlight significant alterations done to the CBP vehicle" and challenge what it calls the government’s "Karate Kid wax on, wax off narrative."