Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago

A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago.

Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.

If located, police say to approach with caution and call 911. Nelson suffers from mental illness.

Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson | CPD

She is 5'6 has medium brown complexion with black hair and brown eyes.