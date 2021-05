article

Chicago police are looking for Noemi Cardoso, 13, who is missing.

Cardoso was last seen on Friday, May 21, on South Kirkland near Kostner in Lawndale.

Cardoso was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, and purple pants but may have access to new clothing. She is 5'7" and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have information, please contact Chicago police at 312-746-8255.

