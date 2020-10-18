Missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Chicago's Northwest Side

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.

Aniyah Seawood was last seen Sunday in the 3800 block of North Harlem Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Seawood is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone one with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

