Missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Chicago's Northwest Side
article
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.
Aniyah Seawood was last seen Sunday in the 3800 block of North Harlem Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Seawood is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.
Anyone one with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.
MAN, 20, MISSING FROM ENGLEWOOD
GIRL, 15, MISSING FROM SOUTH SHORE
Advertisement