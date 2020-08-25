Missing 13-year-old girl may be on South Side: police

article

Police say a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing may be on the South Side.

Marshae Rogers was last seen June 16 and may be in the area of the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, the 6900 block of South St. Lawrence or the 6900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.