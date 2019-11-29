Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Parkway Gardens

article

Police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

Messiah Hall was last seen Nov. 28 in the 6500 block of South King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, white and blue shirt, black pants and orange Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.