Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Cragin

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Aiyana McMiller was last seen Dec. 8 in the 4900 block of West Deming Place and may be in need of medical assistance, according to Chicago police.

She is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.