Missing 58-year-old woman last seen in South Shore

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen in South Shore.

Lunetha Harrison was last seen Nov. 20 in the area of the 7600 block of South Colfax Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She is known to ride Chicago Transit Authority trains and buses.

She is 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. It is not known what she was lat seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.