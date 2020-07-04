article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 62-year-old woman last seen in Englewood on the South Side.

Shirley Tripplet was last seen Friday in the area of 64th and Carpenter streets, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She suffers from dementia and may need medical attention, police said.

She is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.