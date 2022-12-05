Body matching description of missing Algonquin woman found: police

Algonquin police said they located a body Monday matching the description of a woman who was reported missing Sunday morning in the northwest suburb.

Kimberly Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. walking away from a Jewel grocery store located at 1501 E. Algonquin Rd, according to police.

Algonquin police provided an update Monday afternoon saying they found a body matching Koerner's description with no signs of foul play.

"The Algonquin Police Department would like to thank everyone for calling in and the tips that came to us in regards to our communities’ missing person, Kimberly Koerner. We regret to inform that a body fitting the description of Kimberly, was located and the body has been taken by the Kane County Coroner’s office for official identification. Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends," they said in a statement.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Kane County Coroner's office has not yet released official identification of the body.

Koerner was last seen wearing a white winter jacket with fur and pajama bottom pants.