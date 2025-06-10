Evergreen Park police seek help locating endangered missing teen
article
EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. - Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old boy who has been missing from Evergreen Park since last month.
Teen missing from Evergreen Park
What we know:
Ryan Mackew, 17, was last seen on May 31 at the corner of Kedzie Avenue and 95th Street, according to an endangered missing person advisory alert from Illinois State Police.
Mackew is 5-foot-7, 135 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and bright red shoes.
According to the advisory, Mackew has a condition that puts him in danger.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Mackew's location is asked to contact Evergreen Park police at (708) 422-2142 or dial 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.