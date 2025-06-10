Expand / Collapse search

Evergreen Park police seek help locating endangered missing teen

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  June 10, 2025 8:36am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Ryan Mackew (Illinois State Police)

The Brief

    • Authorities are seeking help locating 17-year-old Ryan Mackew, who has been missing from Evergreen Park since May 31.
    • Mackew, described as 5-foot-7 with brown hair and last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, has a condition that puts him in danger.
    • Anyone with information is urged to contact the Evergreen Park police.

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. - Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old boy who has been missing from Evergreen Park since last month.

Teen missing from Evergreen Park

What we know:

Ryan Mackew, 17, was last seen on May 31 at the corner of Kedzie Avenue and 95th Street, according to an endangered missing person advisory alert from Illinois State Police.

Mackew is 5-foot-7, 135 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and bright red shoes.

According to the advisory, Mackew has a condition that puts him in danger.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Mackew's location is asked to contact Evergreen Park police at (708) 422-2142 or dial 911.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

Missing PersonsEvergreen ParkNews