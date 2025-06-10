Evergreen Park police seek help locating endangered missing teen

article

The Brief Authorities are seeking help locating 17-year-old Ryan Mackew, who has been missing from Evergreen Park since May 31. Mackew, described as 5-foot-7 with brown hair and last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, has a condition that puts him in danger. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Evergreen Park police.



Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old boy who has been missing from Evergreen Park since last month.

Teen missing from Evergreen Park

What we know:

Ryan Mackew, 17, was last seen on May 31 at the corner of Kedzie Avenue and 95th Street, according to an endangered missing person advisory alert from Illinois State Police.

Mackew is 5-foot-7, 135 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and bright red shoes.

According to the advisory, Mackew has a condition that puts him in danger.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Mackew's location is asked to contact Evergreen Park police at (708) 422-2142 or dial 911.