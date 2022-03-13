Missing Chicago 13-year-old last seen at elementary school: Police

article

The Chicago police department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at school in early March.

Police said Dradyn Taulbee was last seen at Frank W. Reilly Elementary School located at 3650 W. School Street, on March 4 at about 9:15 a.m.

The boy is about 5-feet 3-inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Dradyn is known to frequent the CTA Blue Line elevated train, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (312) 745-6110.