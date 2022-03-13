Missing Chicago 13-year-old last seen at elementary school: Police
article
CHICAGO - The Chicago police department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at school in early March.
Police said Dradyn Taulbee was last seen at Frank W. Reilly Elementary School located at 3650 W. School Street, on March 4 at about 9:15 a.m.
The boy is about 5-feet 3-inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Dradyn is known to frequent the CTA Blue Line elevated train, police said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (312) 745-6110.