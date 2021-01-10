Missing Chicago girl has not been seen since December 12

An endangered 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Chicago, police said.

Nizah Westbrooks, who is 5-foot-5, was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light blue jeans, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Chicago police initially reported Westbrooks as missing Dec. 12 and the department resent the alert Sunday.

Westbrooks often frequents the 5500 block of South Damen Avenue in the Heart of Chicago on the Near West Side, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.