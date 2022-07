article

Chicago police are looking for missing girl Omyra Feliciano, who was last seen on Thursday.

Police said Feliciano, 15, was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, dark joggers and black Crocs.

She is described as Hispanic, 5'8", 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police did not specify the neighborhood where she was last seen.

If you have seen her, call Chicago Police SVU at 312-746-8251.