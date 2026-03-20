Chicago man arrested 2 months after armed robbery of Southwest Side business
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested two months after allegedly taking part in an armed robbery at a Southwest Side business.
What we know:
Sonny Costello, 25, was taken into custody Thursday in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Sonny Costello | CPD
Police said Costello was one of the people involved in robbing a Garfield Ridge business in the 5800 block of South Archer Avenue on Jan. 17.
During the incident, a 44-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were held at gunpoint.
Costello is charged with six felony counts, including armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, and robbery.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how many people were involved in the robbery or if more arrests are expected.
What's next:
Costello was due in court for a detention hearing on Friday. No further information was immediately available.
The backstory:
Chicago police records show that in November 2025, Costello was arrested and charged with retail theft of merchandise valued at more than $300.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.