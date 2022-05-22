Expand / Collapse search

Missing Chicago girl Rhianna Mackey may be with biological mother, who does not have custody

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
North Lawndale
CHICAGO - Chicago police said they are searching for a missing girl named Rhianna Mackey, who may be with her noncustodial parent.

Mackey, 14, was last seen outside her home on South Keeler in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on May 7.

Mackey may be with her mother, Jennifer Mackey, who does not have custody. They may have gone to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin in a gray or silver SUV.

Rhianna Mackey was last seen wearing a red sweater with black clothing and red/black Jordans.