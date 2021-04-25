Missing Cicero man last seen a week ago

article

Cicero police are on the lookout for a missing man who is in need of help.

Omar De Paz-Moreno, 33, was last seen on the morning of April 19. He was dropped off at Second Federal Savings Bank on West Cermak. No one has seen him since.

De Paz-Moreno has a condition that puts him in danger.

De Paz-Moreno is 6 feet tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a blue jacket.

If you know where De Paz-Moreno is, or have information about his whereabouts, please call Cicero police at 708-652-2130.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.